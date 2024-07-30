The new season is about to get off and running with Rangers and Celtic ambitions set on silverware.

It was joy in May for Brendan Rodgers and the Hoops, who clinched a Premiership and Scottish Cup double. Philippe Clement’s tenure at Ibrox started brightly with a League Cup crown but the need to rebuild became clear come the summer.

Slow progress has been made on that front but a stalwart in Connor Goldson is gone, as is John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Sam Lammer and Kemar Roofe. For Celtic, they have bolstered their goalkeeping department but no outfield stars are yet to arrive.

The top scorer award is a personal ambition sought by strikers and forward up and down the nation. With the league curtain about to go up for another campaign this weekend, we look at the stars who are rated to be in contention according to McBookie, including Rangers and Celtic players

1 . Toyosi Olusanya 66/1 | SNS Group

2 . Jordan White 66/1Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

3 . Bruce Anderson 66/1 | SNS Group