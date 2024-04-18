Rangers title hopes have suffered a devastating blow in the last few days to leave them facing up to a spot in the Europa League group stages next season.

The competition is going to have a whole new look next season as it reverts to a Swiss model instead of the traditional six-game section to decide who makes the last 16. The Ibrox side currently feature alongside the likes of Man Utd, Tottenham and Napoli based on new pot projections by Football Rankings.

GlasgowWorld runs through the list of possible opponents in Europe for Rangers next season. It’s important to stress with the season not yet at its conclusion, these are projections and not set in stone teams Rangers will face.

1 . Manchester United (pot one) 92.000 points

2 . SSC Napoli (pot one) 80.000 points

3 . FC Porto (pot one) 77.000 points