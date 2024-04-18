Projected Europa League pots: Who Rangers could get including La Liga, Eredivisie and Bundesliga opposition

Real Sociedad, Fenerbahce, AZ Alkmaar and a host of top European clubs are in the mix for a place alongside Rangers.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 21:09 BST

Rangers title hopes have suffered a devastating blow in the last few days to leave them facing up to a spot in the Europa League group stages next season.

The competition is going to have a whole new look next season as it reverts to a Swiss model instead of the traditional six-game section to decide who makes the last 16. The Ibrox side currently feature alongside the likes of Man Utd, Tottenham and Napoli based on new pot projections by Football Rankings.

GlasgowWorld runs through the list of possible opponents in Europe for Rangers next season. It’s important to stress with the season not yet at its conclusion, these are projections and not set in stone teams Rangers will face.

92.000 points

1. Manchester United (pot one)

92.000 points

80.000 points

2. SSC Napoli (pot one)

80.000 points

77.000 points

3. FC Porto (pot one)

77.000 points

74.000 points

4. Atalanta BC (pot one)

74.000 points

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeagueEuropeTottenhamMan United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.