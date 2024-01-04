The Dutch attacker has been an unused substitute in the club's previous two matches and is a high earner.

Flop £3million summer signing Sam Lammers could be allowed to leave Rangers on loan as manager Philippe Clement starts his January clear out.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder, who was snapped up on a four-year deal by previous boss Michael Beale from Serie A giants Atalanta in the summer window, has been an unused substitute in the Gers' previous two Scottish Premiership matches.

According to various reports, the Dutchman is now attracting interest from clubs in the English Championship and back in his homeland. He is expected to depart on a temporary basis due to being on a significant salary with his contract not expiring until 2027.

It is understood Lammers, who has scored two goals and contributed two assists in 31 appearances, is not part of Clement's future plans and a potential reunion with Beale at Sunderland has been rumoured on social media.

The news comes after Clyde 1 Superscoreboard pundit and former Celtic defender Mark Wilson admitted the player will be well aware that he has plenty of supporters doubting his quality following a tough start to his Ibrox career.

Lammers has been the subject of strong criticism in recent months and Wilson stated he had some sympathy for the attacker. He stated: "I've had it for Bristol City away to Blackburn in the FA Cup. I got subbed, and it was the biggest cheer of the day from the Bristol City fans. You know what, all joking aside it does get to you because you're aware of what is really thought of you from his fanbase.

