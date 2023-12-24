How Philippe Clement's side could line up in the New Year based on the latest January transfer gossip

The January transfer window opens in just eight days time and Rangers will have a list of potential new arrivals in the pipeline.

Ibrox manager Philippe Clement will be looking to add further quality to his injury-hit squad, with the loan market also expected to be utilised. Having already won the first piece of silverware on offer this term - the Scottish League Cup - the Gers will also hope to make further progress in Europe after reaching the Europa League Round of 16 while aiming to keep their title bid on course.

Unlike their arch rivals Celtic, the Gers still retain hopes of clinching a domestic treble this season under the Belgian's leadership and GlasgowWorld understands there will be a bit of movement when the transfer window officially opens.

Here is how we think Rangers' starting XI may look after the winter break IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true:

2 . GK - Jack Butland A mainstay between the posts and that's highly unlikely to change heading into the New Year. A brilliant summer capture

3 . RB - James Tavernier Captain fantastic continues to churn out performance after performance. His fitness levels are outstanding and he's seemingly undroppable.