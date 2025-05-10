Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Ferguson has urged Rangers to speed up their process in recruiting a new permanent manager.

Barry Ferguson will be hoping he has done enough to stay on as the permanent manager of Rangers next season. However, as we approach the end of the season, the 47-year-old has had an inconsistent run as interim boss, which could hinder his chances of convincing the board to appoint him full-time.

A number of names have been linked with Rangers manager job, especially as the pending takeover nears completion. Former chairman Dave King believes the 49ers Enterprises acquisition will be finalised in mid-June.

One of the first decisions to be made once everything is over the line will be the name of the new manager.

Derek Ferguson urges speed on Rangers manager appointment

49ers chief Paraag Marathe was recently spotted at Ibrox, adding extra excitement in the build up to the eventual takeover announcement.

However, it has been acknowledged that there is a lot of work to do once the new owners are given the keys. Derek Ferguson, brother of current manager Barry, believes the 49ers will have likely shortlisted ‘one or two’ names in their search for a full-time manager.

Ferguson has urged for the process to be done quickly, highlighting how much work the squad needs before challenging again next season.

“I think he needs to make an appointment as quickly as possible. It’s clear to see a number of changes are needed to the squad, so the sooner the managerial position is sorted the better,” Ferguson told Ibrox News.

“We’re basically into the close-season now and it’s usually a quick turnover, with plenty to resolve before then. It’ll come down to one or two names now and they need to be speaking to these guys in order to get someone in as quickly as possible. This squad needs major surgery.”

Rangers season performance under fire

It has been far from the ideal season for Rangers. While Barry Ferguson has overseen some impressive results, other have been very wide of the mark.

Celtic have wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title, leaving the Light Blues stranded in their wake with a huge difference in points. Rangers also agonisingly missed out on lifting the Scottish League Cup, as their Old Firm rivals edged the win in the final on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 tie.

“They’ve already made changes high up, with Kevin Thelwell the latest in, but we need to make sure we’re challenging next season after this season’s embarrassment. The sooner someone is at the helm, who can make tough choices, the better – that’s very important,” continued Derek Ferguson.