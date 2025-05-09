Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are heading into a summer that could include a takeover, new manager and busy transfer window

One pundit wouldn’t spend £40 never mind £4m on one Rangers star the club will sign this summer - as a takeover fear is aired.

It’s set to be a huge summer at Ibrox and the race to be ready for Champions League qualifiers in July is on. A takeover by 49ers Enterprises is in the words, a permanent manager needs hired and sporting director Kevin Thelwell is incoming with the squad in need of overhaul.

One player who Rangers are obligated to purchase at the end of his loan is Oscar Cortes, despite just eight Premiership games this season with no goal contributions. The Rangers Review have reported that a £4m fee is what the club must pay and pundit Richard Foster admits he’s not sure if he’d break £50, as talks over the winger and striker Danilo’s situation under interim head coach Barry Ferguson.

Rangers transfer critique

That leaves an immediate headache for Thelwell to deal with. The former Ibrox right-back told Go Radio: “I’m not going to pay 40 quid. I’ve never seen him. And obviously, you know, Barry Ferguson is saying that he needs to do more to get in the team and that’s the bit. You know, when you know that they’re going to have to sign you, where’s your incentive apart from just your pride as a football player, but where’s your incentive to go and do more to get in the team?

“So, you’re looking at that and before they even have a manager, before they’ve even, before the technical director of whatever his title is starts, they’re going to need to find 4 million quid for a player who’s barely played and looked miles off it when he has.

“Which is probably understandable because of lack of game time, but you know, the only place you can show a manager how good you can be is in training if you’re not playing and he clearly hasn’t done that, as Barry speaks about him and Danilo, but strange situation last season and it’s just, you know, Rangers just don’t make it easy for themselves a lot of the time and that’s probably the worrying thing if you’re a fan.”

49ers takeover concern

Foster also wonders if fans are being taken for a spin, as the Rangers takeover announcement wait continues. He added: “These fans are going to buy season tickets anyway, because they're loyal to the club and they love the club and they live and breathe it, and I think sometimes football clubs know that. Take it for granted.

“They know that they're going to get this support, this unwavering support and I think they don't do enough to give support back to the fans in terms of future planning. So you want this situation to get resolved as soon as possible. I know these things take time, but but it’s been spoke about since October, on the cards from February. There's clearly a few stumbling blocks. What they are, none of us know.”