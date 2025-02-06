A roundup of the latest transfer news for Thursday morning.

Rangers and Celtic both oversaw a number of deals during the winter window, including the latter’s statement return signing of Portuguese winger Jota. Brendan Rodgers’ side also snuck through a late deal for Jeffrey Schlupp, who joins the club on loan from Crystal Palace.

Celtic also signed off on the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi, who joined Rennes while Jota made the opposite move. They also offloaded Alexandro Bernabei to Internacional. Meanwhile, Rangers saw just one new signing arrive throughout January, as Rafael Fernandes joined the ranks.

Both Glasgow sides have their individual European journeys to embark on in the coming weeks. While we wait to see Celtic and Rangers back in action, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for Thursday.

Rangers January exit a ‘surprise’ for Craig Moore

Most of Rangers’ January business involved loan deals, as Fernandes arrived from Lille in their only new signing of the window. Four players also left Ibrox on loan deals, while Zak Lovelace marked the only permanent move away from the club.

The 19-year-old has officially left the Scottish club for a move back to England to re-sign for former side Millwall in the EFL Championship. Rangers originally signed Lovelace from the Lions in 2022, as he initially joined up with the club’s academy. The forward went on to make just eight first team appearances for the Light Blues during his time with the club.

Millwall’s director of football Steve Gallen thanked Rangers for enabling the deal, and explained that Lovelace had also ‘been really keen’ to return to the club.

While it certainly seems like a deal both Millwall and Lovelace are pleased with, former Rangers star Craig Moore has admitted it was a decision that caught him off guard.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Moore reflected on the 19-year-old’s time at Ibrox, and praised him for his efforts against Dundee United recently.

“I think the one surprise was Lovelace, who was starting to come in and make an impact. Very good assist for [Cyriel] Dessers, good through ball. He returns to Millwall which is where he burst onto the scene as a young 15-year-old.”

Ex-Celtic flop moves to second tier European side

Former Celtic midfielder Eboué Kouassi has taken on his latest challenge with a move to Portugal’s second tier. The Cote d'Ivoire native has signed for União de Leiria in the Segunda Liga until the end of the current season, as announced by the club.

Kouassi makes the move from top flight Portuguese side Arouca, his second club since leaving Parkhead in 2020. Celtic signed the midfielder in 2017 but his time in Glasgow was underwhelming.

Kouassi made just 20 senior appearances in all competitions throughout his time with the Hoops and recorded just one assist in that time. The 27-year-old has also represented Belgian side Genk.

União de Leiria are currently ninth in the LigaPro standings but there are just nine points between them and leaders Tondela, so there’s plenty to play for before the end of the season.