Pundit warns Rangers they could lose key star amid Philippe Clement's transfer plans
Rangers have been warned they may end up losing talented youngster Ross McCausland this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of next season. Philippe Clement’s men sit three points behind leaders Celtic heading into their final four games, and it’s looking likely they will miss out on the title, though stranger things have happened.
Regardless of whether their title bid proves successful or not, Clement will be looking to strengthen ahead of next season, with Rangers needing more experience and quality in certain areas. But as the Glasgow giants prepare a list of possible targets, they have been warned over the possibility of losing 20-year-old talent McCausland, who has already racked up 27 league appearance for the club.
Speaking on Open Goal, James McFadden said: “Young boys are often casualties and they don’t get the opportunities.
“Teams (like Motherwell) are saying ‘we need to keep them, and bring players in to help them to develop’, whereas McCausland might be a victim of that. Rangers need to make changes in the summer, they need to bring in players that are going to get more consistency, and unfortunately younger players are the ones that suffer.”
McCausland has made 24 Premiership appearances for Rangers this season, but just 13 of those have been starts. While he will likely continue to develop, it will surely be tough for him to increase his number of starts next season should players be brought in in front of him. Though, Clement will likely look to strengthen the wing spots, so it could be a case of McCausland needing to prove himself during pre-season or going out on loan to continue his development with regular starts elsewhere.
