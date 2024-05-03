Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have been warned they may end up losing talented youngster Ross McCausland this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of next season. Philippe Clement’s men sit three points behind leaders Celtic heading into their final four games, and it’s looking likely they will miss out on the title, though stranger things have happened.

Regardless of whether their title bid proves successful or not, Clement will be looking to strengthen ahead of next season, with Rangers needing more experience and quality in certain areas. But as the Glasgow giants prepare a list of possible targets, they have been warned over the possibility of losing 20-year-old talent McCausland, who has already racked up 27 league appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Open Goal, James McFadden said: “Young boys are often casualties and they don’t get the opportunities.

“Teams (like Motherwell) are saying ‘we need to keep them, and bring players in to help them to develop’, whereas McCausland might be a victim of that. Rangers need to make changes in the summer, they need to bring in players that are going to get more consistency, and unfortunately younger players are the ones that suffer.”