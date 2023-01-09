The Light Blues defender found himself in an “impossible” position, according to BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson found himself at the centre of another handball incident against Dundee United at Tannadice - just six days after he sparked similar controversy during the 2-2 draw with Celtic in the Glasgow Derby.

With the scoreline goalless in the first-half, United claimed for a spot-kick when a corner saw the ball strike Goldson on the arm in a crowded penalty area. Referee Steven McLean disgareed, while VAR conducted a short review and were happy to allow play to continue.

As was the case at Ibrox last Monday when Carl Starfelt’s shot appeared to hit the 30-year-old’s hands from close range, Goldson escaped without punishment.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson’s handball was dismissed by Michael Stewart and Kris Boyd

The incident was assessed by former Gers striker Kris Boyd and ex-Dundee United captain Sean Dillon on Sky Sports at half-time, with both pundits admitting the current handball rule must be addressed.

Dillon admitted: “If that was (given against) me, I’d be raging. I don’t know what to say anymore, there doesn’t seem to be any consistency across the board. Who knows.”

Boyd was convinced the correct decision was made and that referees are starting to acknowledge that not every handball if an offence. He stated: “A few people are probably surprised, but I don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s come in from a corner kick - where can you put your hand? It’s not a deliberate movement towards the ball.

“I think where the confusion is, is that before the World Cup, every single thing that touched the hand it was given as a penalty kick. Now the referees have seen some sense and seen that not every handball is a penalty. I don’t know what Connor Goldson is meant to do there, but you go back a few weeks and it probably would have been a penalty.”

Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart was in agreement after analysing the incident on BBC Scotland’s highlights programme last night, suggesting that there was nothing Goldson could do in the situation.

Celtic's Carl Starfelt plays the ball forward and it is blocked by Rangers' Connor Goldson which led to a VAR check for handball.

He said: “It’s not a penalty kick. I mean, we’ve got to the stage where I feel that we’re looking to punish players for doing nothing wrong. Look at the amount of bodies that are in front of Connor Goldson there.

“He has got no way of knowing that the ball is going to come anywhere near him. His arm is in a completely normal position playing football when he’s defending. If you give a penalty kick for that, I just think it’s incredibly harsh.

“Here’s anothing thing. That’s coming from the corner, right. He’s got probably ten bodies in front of him. He’s got a milli-second to react if you’re saying that he needs to get his arm out of the way. He doesn’t put his arm in the way, his arm’s already there.

“In tennis, when they serve, it goes so fast that you cannot track the ball as your brain is predicting where it’s going to go. You’ve got a ball that’s probaby a couple of feet when it goes past a player. There’s no way that Connor Goldson can be able to react to get his arm out of the way.

“It’s impossible. You can’t punish him for when his arm’s already in position. It’s an impossibility for him to get his arm out of the way.”