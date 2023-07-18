Register
Rangers 1 Newcastle United 2: Story of Allan McGregor’s testimonial in 12 pictures as Magpies snatch late winner

Michael Beale’s side narrowly lost out to their Premier League opponents as Light Blues fans celebrated the career of a club legend.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 23:49 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 23:55 BST

Rangers slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat to English Premier League side Newcastle United at Ibrox in their first pre-season clash of the summer during Allan McGregor’s testimonial match.

A capacity 50,000 crowd turned ot to pay tribute to veteran goalkeeper McGregor who brought the curtain down on his playing career after making over 500 appearances and winning 11 major honours across two spells in Govan.

The 41-year-old’s farewell appearance ultimately ended in disappointment as Harrison Ashby converted an 87th-minute winner for Eddie Howe’s Magpies after Miguel Almiron’s composed 16th minute opener was cancelled out by new signing Sam Lammers equaliser against the run of play following a defensive mix-up.

Both sides changed their entire line-ups throughout the 90 minutes in a game which lacked clear-cut chances. Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

Rangers (first-half): McGregor, Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Dowell, Cantwell, Lammers, Sima

Rangers (second-half): Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Cantwell, Sakala, Lammers, Sima

Substitutes: McCrorie (GK), Raskin, Hagi, Yilmaz, Wright, Matondo, Rice, Yfeko, Lowry

Retiring goalkeeper Allan McGregor shakes hands with Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier ahead of kick-off at a packed Ibrox Stadium.

Retiring goalkeeper Allan McGregor shakes hands with Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier ahead of kick-off at a packed Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers fans display a tifo of club legend McGregor in the sttand during the goalkeeper’s testimonial match.

Rangers fans display a tifo of club legend McGregor in the sttand during the goalkeeper's testimonial match.

Newcastle midfielder Anthony Gordon (left) vies with Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi for possession of the ball.

Newcastle midfielder Anthony Gordon (left) vies with Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi for possession of the ball.

Miguel Almiron celebrates opening the scoring at Ibrox after rolling the ball past McGregor after 16 minutes.

Miguel Almiron celebrates opening the scoring at Ibrox after rolling the ball past McGregor after 16 minutes.

