Rangers were convincingly beaten by Greek Super League outfit Olympiacos in their final pre-season match at Ibrox before the competitive action starts next weekend.

Michael Beale’s side produced an error-strewn display on a dismal night to leave them with plenty of work to do ahead of Saturday’s last warm-up match against Hoffenheim in Germany.

Kostas Fortounis’ opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time before Todd Cantwell was brought down in the penalty area and captain James Tavernier stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick early in the second half. However, Olympiacos regained the lead after 56 minutes through Joao Carvalho’s close-range finish.

The hosts did create some decent chances to level the contest with Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers forcing visiting keeper Alexandros Paschalakis into making impressive saves, but Carvalho bagged his second on 69 minutes to wrap up victory for the Olympiacos.

Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

1 . 20800991.jpg Olympiacos’ Konstantinos Fortounis opens the scoring after firing an effort past Robby McCrorie as the Greek club prevailed at Ibrox against Rangers. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . GettyImages-1556769299.jpg Ibrox fell silent ahead of kick-off for an impeccably observed minutes silence in memory of former player Trevor Francis, who passed away, aged 69 earlier this week.

3 . GettyImages-1556771058.jpg New signing Sam Lammers goes up to compete for a header with Olympiacos defender Andreas Richardos in a crowded penalty area.

4 . GettyImages-1556769324.jpg Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima fights to retain possession of the ball under pressure from Joao Antonio Antunes.

