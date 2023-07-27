Rangers 1 Olympiacos 3: Story of the match in 12 pictures as Michael Beale’s side suffer pre-season setback
The Light Blues slumped to a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Greek Super League outfit at a rain-sodden Ibrox.
Rangers were convincingly beaten by Greek Super League outfit Olympiacos in their final pre-season match at Ibrox before the competitive action starts next weekend.
Michael Beale’s side produced an error-strewn display on a dismal night to leave them with plenty of work to do ahead of Saturday’s last warm-up match against Hoffenheim in Germany.
Kostas Fortounis’ opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time before Todd Cantwell was brought down in the penalty area and captain James Tavernier stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick early in the second half. However, Olympiacos regained the lead after 56 minutes through Joao Carvalho’s close-range finish.
The hosts did create some decent chances to level the contest with Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers forcing visiting keeper Alexandros Paschalakis into making impressive saves, but Carvalho bagged his second on 69 minutes to wrap up victory for the Olympiacos.
Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense: