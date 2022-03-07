Rangers Football Club mark 150th anniversary with various celebrations

Rangers fans unveiled a colourful display during Saturday’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Ibrox as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Prior to kick-off, supporters lofted banners in the stands and transformed each section of the stadium into a coloured sea of red, white and blue ponchos around the pitch.

The display included highlights from the Light Blues 150-year history up to last season title success.

A number of the club’s former players were in attendance at the Rangers Fan Village before the game, allowing supporters the chance to gain autographs and take photos with their heroes.

Former Gers defender Marvin Andrews said: “I’m so happy to be here at the 150th anniversary of Rangers Football Club. What an absolute pleasure.

“It’s been so good to be in the Fan Village, there is such a great atmosphere. It just shows what a great club is and I’m so happy to be part of the celebrations.”

The iconic team photograph of the Gers’ Gallant Pioneers was held aloft as a black-and-white display, showcasing the club’s early highlights since it was founded in 1872.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at how the day’s events unfolded:

