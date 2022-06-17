Here are the Light Blues 2022/23 Scottish Premiership fixtures in full...

Rangers will be hoping to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership title from their Old Firm rivals and secure Champions League football by overcoming two qualifying rounds.

The Ibrox club reached the Europa League Final in Seville last season but their continental involvement had a knock-on effect as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side lost their top-flight crown at the hands of Celtic.

However, the Gers ended a memorable campaign on a positive note by securing Scottish Cup glory after beating Hearts 2-0 in extra-time at Hampden Park.

Van Bronckhorst, who took over the reins in Govan last November following Steven Gerrard’s exit for Premier League side Aston Villa, will be aiming to put his own stamp on the playing squad this summer.

The Dutchman has already managed to retain the services of experienced defender Connor Goldson and midfield duo Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, while John Souttar became the club’s first new arrival.

Supporters will hope to see more new faces in the door before they kick off their pre-season programme against Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland next month.

They will kick off the campaign on the road on Saturday 30 July.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at how Rangers’ fixtures pan out in the 2022/23 season:

*All fixtures are subject to change

1. July 30 Livingston (A)

2. August 6 Kilmarnock (H) | 13 St Johnstone (H) | 20 Hibernian (A) | 27 Ross County (H)

3. September 3 Celtic (A) | 10 Aberdeen (A) | 17 Dundee United (H)

4. October 1 Hearts (A) | 8 St Mirren (H) | 15 Motherwell (A) | 22 Livingston (H) | 29 Aberdeen (H)