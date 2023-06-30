Rangers’ 2023-24 Scottish Premiership fixture list in full as Michael Beale’s side head to Ayrshire on the opening day of the campaign.

Rangers kick-off their 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season away at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock before playing back-to-back games against Livingston at home and Ross County in Dingwall.

The Ibrox side are hoping for a much-improved campaign after going the entirety of last season without lifting silverware. The Gers will bid to qualify for the Champions League group stages for a second consecutive year but they will have to navigate two qualifying rounds in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Michael Beale’s side hit the road on the opening day of the new season by travelling south to face the Ayrshire club - a 5.15pm kick-off live on Sky Sports. They then host David Martindale’s Livi before venturing north to face the Staggies.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been the most active ahead of the transfer window opening. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The Light Blues host Ross County after Boxing Day and end their season before the post-split fixtures are announced with another lengthy trip to the Highlands to face Malky Mackay’s side.

The other key Old Firm derby dates are as follows: September 3 (Ibrox), December 30 (Celtic Park) and April 6 (Ibrox), which will all be showing live on Sky Sports.

Check out the club’s fixture list in full below:

Rangers’ Scottish Premiership fixtures in full

August

05: Kilmarnock (A)

12: Livingston (H)

26: Ross County (A)

September

03: Celtic (H)

16: St Johnstone (A)

23: Motherwell (H)

30: Aberdeen (H)

October

07: St Mirren (A)

21: Hibernian (H)

28: Hearts (H)

November

01: Dundee (A)

04: St Johnstone (H)

11: Livingston (A)

25: Aberdeen (A)

December

02: St Mirren (H)

06: Hearts (A)

09: Dundee (H)

16: Hibernian (A)

23: Motherwell (A)

27: Ross County (H)

30: Celtic (A)

January

02: Kilmarnock (H)

27: St Mirren (A)

February

03: Livingston (H)

07: Aberdeen (H)

24: Hearts (H)

28: Kilmarnock (A)

March

02: Motherwell (H)

16: Dundee (A)

30: Hibernian (H)

April

06: Celtic (H)

13: Ross County (A)

27: POST-SPLIT 1

May

04: POST-SPLIT 2

11: POST-SPLIT 3

15: POST-SPLIT 4