Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s search for a new striker continues but Gers are made to wait on alternative target.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwegian Under-21 international Erik Botheim will NOT be making the move to Rangers this summer after deciding his future lies elsewhere in Europe.

The striker had been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox after he left FK Krasnodar in Russia without playing a game for the club due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Botheim has been a free agent and was attracting plenty of interest but it now appears he’s on the verge of signing for Italian side Salernitana.

Erik Botheim is, like Erling Haaland, set to move clubs this summer. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old, who earned a €5million move to Russia after scoring 22 goals in 46 games for Bodo/Glimt, is understood to have travelled to Italy and will undergo a medical this week, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Salernitana narrowly avoided relegation from Serie A last season, finishing just one point above the relegation zone in 17th place, making his imminent switch somewhat of a surprise.

Rangers had hoped the lure of possible Champions League football might have impacted the player’s decision, given it was his performances in Europe which previously caught the eye after scoring three times in two games against Roma.

Botheim, who linked up with new Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland for Norway’s Under-21 side, is expected to sign a four-year-deal with the Salerno-based club.

It has also been reported that Krasnodar could lodge an appeal to FIFA to earn compensation for the nature of his exit from the club.

Meanwhile, Rangers could be forced to into lengthy waiting game to sign Antonio Colak from PAOK.

Antonio Colak is a key target for Rangers. (Photo by ANDREAS HILLERGREN/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

GlasgowWorld understand the Light Blues face competition from FOUR other European clubs for the 28-year-old’s signature after previously submitting a £2million bid plus bonuses.

Reports in Greece suggest his parent club could hold onto their German-born Croatian international until after they face Levski Sofia in the Conference League qualifier later this month.