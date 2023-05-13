Michael Beale felt Rangers capitalised on the "big moments" as they ran out 3-0 winners over Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday.

Todd Cantwell fired the hosts in front early on before John Souttar's impressive header doubled the lead. The visitors had hit the post soon after Cantwell's opener and missed a handful of other chances as Rangers beat their rivals for the first time this season.

Fashion Sakala rounded Joe Hart to slot home in the second half after punishing a defensive error from the away side.

Beale reflected: "The crowd were outstanding at the start of the game, they gave us that extra energy on top of the motivation we gave each other. The first 15 minutes, the two teams went hell for leather, which is what this fixture is about.

"I thought the big moments went for us today, in the other games this season they have gone for Celtic. We have made mistakes and they punished us, and we have missed chances.

"They missed chances today and made a mistake and we punished them with the third goal. My players gave a good performance today."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou bemoaned his side's missed chances at key points of the game as Hyeongyu Oh hit the post at 1-0 and Matt O’Riley was denied by an impressive Robby McCrorie save early in the second half.

He said: "We didn't perform at the levels we needed to today, there was a couple of critical moments in the game when we should have got ourselves back into it. We didn't.

"Second half we were a little bit desperate in our play rather than just playing our football. Credit to Rangers, you are facing a difficult opponent in their venue.