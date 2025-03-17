The latest news items when it comes to Rangers and Celtic, including takeover talk.

International break time is now upon Rangers and Celtic but there is much to chew over in the aftermath of Old Firm derby day.

The latest clash between the Glasgow pair brought about a five-goal thriller that those in blue won 3-2. Rangers put an out of sorts Celtic to the sword in a storming first half where they went into the break with a two goal lead, the Hoops levelling things up with Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

A Hamza Igamane effort sealed three points for Rangers as a break now ensues. Amid talk of a takeover on one side of the city, here is the latest news when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

49ers hitch

The Ibrox club are in talks over a takeover with 49ers Enterprises, the investment wing of the San Francisco 49ers franchise in the NFL. They are already accustomed to the UK market with their ownership of Leeds United, and Elland Road chairman Paraag Marathe is a key player in the takeover talks at Ibrox. They are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and for this to all go through smoothly, those at Rangers will certainly hope Daniel Farke’s side go up.

According to Alan Nixon, “Leeds owners' hopes of taking control of Rangers will require a change of EFL rules if they miss out on promotion.” He adds: “Current EFL regulations do not allow ownership of other British clubs. But the Premier League has no such restrictions. Leeds' rivals Burnley's tie-up with SPFL side Dundee is classed as a collaboration rather than ownership.”

Daniel Farke’s side have won one of their last four but still sit top, although the gap is narrowing. He said of the draw to Leeds Live: “As a club we don't have the record game here. I would never sign a draw before the game but of course during this period when you play third game in a week - to go 2-0 down and come back, it's a good point.

“QPR deserved to be in the lead, we were poor in the first 35 minutes. We gave too easy situations away. Reacting too late, not switched on to defend. What was good was the reaction of my team today. We showed resilience. Second half we were totally on it. QPR are always a dangerous side at home, with their counter attacks. A good point on the road.”

Lambert’s new gig

Former Celtic player Paul Lambert is loving life abroad. Having won eight titles as a Hoops player, he also featured for Borussia Dortmund in his career, who he is now working with as technical director of South East Asia. Lambert is currently in Australia and will also operate in Thailand and Singapore. The former star told the Sunday Post: "It's a wonderful opportunity I've been given and this role is rewarding and demanding.

"I want to help implement the Dortmund vision into this part of the world. We are looking to develop young talent with a view to them being part of the football club. It's a massive opportunity and I'm fully immersed in what needs to be done. The Borussia Dortmund badge is so powerful, all over the world - it's massive and holds a key to so many things. I'm determined to make many new happy memories."