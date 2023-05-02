The youth chief becomes the latest in a long line of club officials to depart amid a large-scale backroom overhaul.

Rangers have announced academy director Craig Mulholland will leave the club at the end of the season - following Douglas Park, Ross Wilson and Stewart Robertson out the Ibrox exit door.

Mulholland becomes the latest high-profile figure to depart in recent weeks amid what is turning into a dramatic behind the scenes overhaul, similar to what is expected on the squad front this summer.

A club statement read: “The 45 year-old has played a huge role in transforming the club’s youth set-up into a truly elite programme, which is now comparable with that of top European clubs.

The head of Rangers’ academy Craig Mulholland is delighted with the signing of James Graham. Picture: SNS

“He joined the Light Blues in 2003, initially as Football in the Community manager, and held various roles before becoming Head of Academy in 2015. In that time, the club have developed talents such as Nathan Patterson, Billy Gilmour, Robby McCrorie, Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine.”

Speaking to the club’s website about the reasons behind his decision to leave, Mulholland said: “I have loved my 20 years working at the club that I had grown up with, and, in particular, the last eight leading our Academy, B Team and women’s teams. However, in all leadership positions, sometimes knowing when the right time to move on is as important as deciding which opportunities to take.

“My successor will inherit some fantastic people, working passionately to deliver on a clear strategic vision, underpinned by strong processes and modern, innovative methodology. They will also inherit some outstanding young talents which will lead to an exciting future for the club and the Academy over the next few years.

“I am immensely proud of all we have achieved, and I would like to thank John, Stewart, James and all of the current and previous board members for their fantastic support and wish Michael and his staff the very best for the future. Above all, I would like to thank each and every one of the young players who drive our motivation and energy every single day.”

Newly-appointed chief executive James Bisgrove commented: “On behalf of the board, I would like sincerely to thank Craig as he moves on, having transformed our Academy into one which is on a par and even exceeds many clubs in Europe’s biggest leagues.

“Craig will leave the club with a fantastic legacy, which includes the professionalisation of our women’s programme, being the leader on B Teams being introduced into senior Scottish football, creating our Boclair Academy performance school and having brought in over £15 million in Academy player sales in the last five years.

“Together with Michael Beale, John Bennett and the Board, I will now lead a thorough process to identify his replacement, as we continue a wide-ranging transformation of all areas of the football club.”

Mulholland’s imminent exit comes just a week on from the news that Stewart Robertson will leave his role as managing director on July 31 “to explore new opportunities” - with former head of commercial and marketing Bisgrove leading an ongoing major boardroom reshuffle.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, pictured at Celtic Park earlier this month, is to stand down at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Robertson, who joined Rangers in 2015 after more than a decade as Motherwell secretary, helped to oversee a “transformative period in the club’s history” and his legacy “will be wide-ranging, including the club’s new museum and Edmiston House.”

He had come in for widespread criticism from fans this season for the club’s poor recruitment over the last 18 months. Commenting on his decision, Robertson stated: “As a lifelong support of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years.

“I’m very proud of what the supporters, the Board, the investors, the players, management teams, and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period. I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn’t have been possible.