The Ibrox club held their annual general meeting earlier today at the Clyde Auditorium

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has insisted the Ibrox club will not be required to sell any of their first-team players as he revealed they are “close to financial stability.”

Robertson was speaking at today’s annual general meeting at the Clyde Auditorium and he supported the stance issued by Ross Wilson last week.

The Light Blues sporting director confirmed that new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst would not be forced into reducing the size of his squad as he outlined the club’s player trading model going forward.

Speaking earlier today, Robertson said: “We don’t need to sell a player despite what you read in the press. We are close to financial stability.”

Wilson also provided an update on the status of player contracts amid increasing uncertainty over the future of Nine first-team players whose current deals are set to expire at the end of the season.

Vice-captain Connor Goldson is among the most prominent names free to talk to other clubs in January, with a return to England appearing increasingly possible.

Defender Connor Goldson is one of nine Rangers first team squad members who are out of contract at the end of this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goldson has stated he would be keen to stay at the Scottish champions, admitting: “I’ve said this a lot of times before. But at the same time I want to see the club go to the next level.

“As I’ve said before, I want the club to win 56, 57 and 58. I don’t want to be remembered just for 55.

“It is a place I want to stay but it needs to be right for me and my family. We’ve got another baby coming, a little baby boy. So it needs to be right for everyone, it’s not just about me.

“Hopefully it can all get sorted sooner rather than later.”

Wilson insists Rangers are “relaxed” about the contractual situation facing them as he detailed the squad has been split into three groups.

Those comprise; Older players whose deals are reviewed in the summer, non-contributing players who will be released and contributing players who are part of a salary model the club will not break.

There are currently six Gers players in their mid-to-late 30s approaching the end of their contracts who would fall into the first category. Those include;

Allan McGregor (39) - Goalkeeper

Jon McLaughlin (34) - Goalkeeper

Leon Balogun (33) - Defender

Steven Davis (36) - Midfielder

Scott Arfield (33) - Midfielder

Jermain Defoe (39) - Striker

The remaining two out-of-contract players next summer are fourth-choice goalkeeper Andy Firth, who has made just one appearance since joining in 2019, and frozen out winger Brandon Barker who will likely depart the Glasgow giants.

Meanwhile, Rangers chairman Douglas Park admitted the club are looking towards naming a stand at Ibrox after former manager Walter Smith, who sadly passed away last month at the age of 73.

Asked whether it was something they were considering, Park replied: “Rest assured it’s something we are looking at. You can trust the board to come up with the right decision.”