The Swiss international netted two goals in 12 appearances during his loan spell in Germany and has struggled to grasp his second chance at Ibrox

Forgotten Rangers striker Cedric Itten is destined to head through the exit door, according to former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton.

The Swiss international was recalled from his loan spell in Germany with Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth during the January transfer window after scoring two goals in 12 appearances.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appeared as thought Itten would be given a second chance to impress for the Scottish champions under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was aware of the imposing 6ft 2in frontman before taking the reins back in November.

Cedric Itten. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, the 25-year-old has made just five appearances since his return and has been left out of seven successive matchday squads since February.

His most recent start came for the Gers ‘B’ team in a City of Glasgow Cup tie against Celtic, during which he was substituted at half-time after struggling to make an impact on the game.

Ex-Light Blues full-back Hutton reckons a permanent move away from Ibrox could be on the cards for Itten this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It’s more what we haven’t seen from him. He came back into the fold but hasn’t been involved a lot under the new manager.

“You just think that maybe he’s had a look at him and thought that the options ahead of him are good enough.

“There’s no space for him in the matchday squads - which can be difficult when you have to leave players out.

“I do feel for him that way, but the bigger picture is that it hasn’t worked out for him, and that can be how it works out - sometimes it doesn’t run smoothly.

“In the summer he needs to be thinking about his future and playing football. You’d think that he’ll be moving on to pastures new.”

Meanwhile, Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly has revealed he was left frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at Ibrox.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Stephen Kelly of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Rangers at Prenton Park on July 10, 2021 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Scotland Under-21 international is currently in his third loan spell away from the club at English League Two side Salford City after making just two substitute appearances for the Gers during the first half of the season.

Kelly, who enjoyed successful stints at Ayr United and Ross County, admits he was disappointed not to build on a promising pre-season.

He told the Rangers Review: “Of course, I was frustrated, especially after my pre-season and two previous loans but I suppose everybody wants to play.

“I think having that six months of not playing, you don’t realise the effect it might have on you in terms of getting back up to speed and how you feel on a pitch.

“I feel my two loans in Scotland did improve me a lot and got me into a good place last summer.