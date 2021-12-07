Both Old Firm Colts have impressed in their debut season in the Lowland League

A general view of Ibrox

Rangers and Celtic’s B teams will lock horns at IBROX for their first Lowland League Old Firm derby on Hogmanay after the fixture was moved back from its originally scheduled New Year’s Day slot.

The venue for the clash between the Old Firm youngsters has been switched to try and attract a bumper crowd, with the Light Blues ordinarily playing their home games at the Dumbarton stadium, which holds just over 2,000.

The match, which is due to be held just two days before the top teams meet at Parkhead, will kick-off at 12pm on December 3.

It is the perfect opportunity for supporters of both clubs to watch their potential stars of the future in action, many of whom will be playing at the home of the Scottish champions for the first time.

Despite not being eligible for promotion to SPFL League 2, both Colt teams have impressed in their debut season in Scotland’s fifth tier.

Managed by David McCallum and Brian Gilmour, the young Gers are sitting second in the table behind league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Hoops, under the guidance of Tommy McIntyre and Darren O’Dea, find themselves six points behind their Glasgow rivals in sixth place, but have games in hand over all the clubs directly above them.

Tickets for the derby showdown must be purchased in advanced and are priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.