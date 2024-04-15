Rangers and Celtic placement on UEFA’s coefficient chart has them leading the way for Scotland in Europe.

The Hoops were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage this season, while the Light Blues made it to Europa League last 16 territory. Alongside Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen, the pair were tasked with racking up coefficient points to help Scotland keep a prized automatic Champions League spot and place in the top 10 coefficient rankings.

The nation will, however, lose that place from 2025 after dropping out of UEFA's top 10 last week. Whoever wins the Premiership will now need to face one qualification round, and the club who is runners-up will need to take on three qualifiers if they want to make the group stage from the 2025/26 season.

That said, Rangers and Celtic still hold a decent points tally when compared to clubs in England and across the British nations, plus Republic of Ireland-based clubs. Here’s how the Glasgow rivals rank compared to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and more heavyweights.

1 . Manchester City Points: 147.100

2 . Liverpool Points: 112.000

3 . Chelsea Points: 96.000