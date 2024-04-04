Rangers and Celtic go head to head in a possible clash for the ages this Sunday - but how are the squads shaping up?

Manager Philippe Clement has more injury issues to be dealing with than counterpart Brendan Rodgers. Danilo and Oscar Cortes are two definitely out of the match while he has some stars returning to fitness and unlikely to be able to do 90 minutes.

Celtic meanwhile have welcomed the return of a key star and another is poised to join him this Sunday. Both men will address the media before the weekend and provide full confirmation on who is in and out of their teams.

Ahead of that, Glasgow World takes a look at the latest injury news for Clement and Rodgers to consider. There’s also a look over the stars that will be giving them the most food for thought when it comes to who is selected in their squads.

1 . Abdallah Sima (Rangers) Impressive Brighton loanee Sima returned to action last weekend after a lengthy stint out. Clement must decide whether he's ready to start or whether he remains an impact sub.

2 . Reo Hatate (Celtic) The Japanese midfielder shone versus Livingston on his return to action. A starter if fit but similar to Sima, how long does he last? Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) Missed out vs Hibs. Borna Barisic returned to form in that match so returning to fitness - and that's an if - may not necessarily mean an automatic start.