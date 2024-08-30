James McAtee of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The former Sheffield United loanee is apparently in line for a new contract with the Premier League champions.

Premier League champions Manchester City are preparing to offer in-demand midfielder James McAtee a new long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium after a string of impressive performances during his two-year loan stint at Sheffield United.

Reporter Sam Lee, of The Athletic, understands that McAtee was the subject of numerous failed approaches from Scottish clubs, which suggest the interest has likely come from either Celtic or Rangers, given the players estimated wage of around £15,000 a week, via Capology.

McAtee has been on the books at Manchester City since he was 11 years-old and has long been viewed as one for the future after a string of impressive performances at youth team level. He is primarily a box-to-box midfielder, though he is also capable of playing on the wing, and has been lauded for his excellent ball control, dribbling skills and goalscoring ability.

He was awarded Premier League 2 Player of the Season in 2021/22 and also made two first team appearances in the Premier League during that campaign. McAtee played a major role in Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League, with nine goals and three assists from 37 games during the first season of his loan spell in 2022/23 and was one of the bright sparks for the club last term despite the Blades relegation, after registering three goals and three assists in 30 appearances.

The 21-year-old’s form has also made him a target for various clubs in the Premier League, along with France, Holland and specifically German side Stuttgart, who are preaparing for life in the Champions League. However, McAtee has remained a regular fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side throughout pre-season and was given a brief cameo during his side’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

McAtee is an attacking minded midfielder, which could suggest that he was viewed by Brendan Rodgers as a possible replacement for the departing Matt O’Riley. Pep Guardiola has already rejected offers of up to £30m for the youngster, as per the Athletic, but it is not yet clear if interest from Scotland was for a permanent or a loan move.