The most valuable Europa League starting lineup featuring Rangers and Genk players.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will host their first Europa League fixture of the season this week when Genk make the journey to the fiery cauldron that is Ibrox.

Tensions have been rising amid Russell Martin’s dismal start to life in Glasgow. A win against the Belgians on Thursday will likely do little to alleviate the pressure on his shoulders but it will buy him some extra time at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Rangers prepare to face the four-time Belgian champions, we’ve taken a look at both teams’ squads. Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together the a mega starting XI using the highest valued players across both clubs.

Only one Rangers star makes entire defence

Goalkeeper

Tobias Lawal (£2.1m)

Lawal is the lowest-valued player in this starting lineup but is still worth more than Rangers’ goalkeepers. Genk signed the 25-year-old over the summer from Austrian side LASK and he has become their immediate starting choice.

Defenders

Zakaria El Ouahdi (£10.4m), Nasser Djiga (£8.7m), Matte Smets (£11.3m), Yaimar Medina (£3m)

Djiga is the only Rangers player included in this defence. Genk duo Smets and El Ouahdi are untouchable starters for their side, with the latter posing an attacking threat from right-back with four goals and an assist so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medina is not the first choice left-back at Genk but the 20-year-old’s market value is superior to starting option Joris Kayembe, who is 11 years his senior.

Djiga joined the Gers on loan from Premier League side Wolves over the summer and has quickly become a regular starter under Martin.

Nicolas Raskin the most valued Rangers midfielder

Midfielders

Bryan Heynen (£9.5m), Nicolas Raskin (£8.7m), Konstantinos Karetsas (£17.4m)

Raskin is the only Rangers player in this midfield, too. Despite his recent freezing out by Martin, he has the highest market of any other midfielder on the Rangers roster. The Genk teammates, including captain Heynen, are both starting regulars in Belgium. However, Karetsas has missed their last two league games due to injury.

Attackers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarne Steuckers (£9.5m), Mikey Moore (£15.6m), Youssef Chermiti (£6.9m)

This attack is the only area of the squad where Rangers players hold the majority. On the left wing is loan signing Moore, who is the second-highest valued player in the entire lineup, behind only Genk’s Karetsas.

Chermiti leads the line following his Deadline Day transfer to Rangers from Everton. Meanwhile, Steuckers is featured on the right wing, with seven goals in ten appearances across all competitions so far this season for Genk.

In other news, Michael Stewart cites two transfers Rangers should've made as Celtic told what they have to do to sign Chelsea ace