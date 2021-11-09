The family-owned company will produce six special Rangers-embroidered spirits that will cater to all tastes

Rangers have announced a new partnership with leading Scottish Whisky distiller and bottler Douglas Laing & Co.

Established in 1948 by Fred Douglas Laing, the independent family-owned company will produce six special Rangers-embroidered spirits this season that will cater to all tastes.

They include the following products:

· Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Winter Edition

· 150th Anniversary Edition Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

· 150th Anniversary Edition Premium Ages Rum

· 150th Anniversary Edition Small Batch Vodka

· 150th Anniversary Edition Premium Scottish Gin

· Season 2021/22 Small Batch Single Malt (Coming Soon)

Based in Glasgow, Douglas Laing is a proud member of the Scotch Whisky Association and has produced a number of brands including its “Remarkable Regional Malts” range that encompasses The Epicurean, Scallywag, Timorous Beastie, Big Peat and Rock Island.

Their philosophy is to bottle the way the distiller intended – at a high strength and without chill filtration to preserve the robust and unique character of the whisky.

Rangers commercial and Marketing director, James Bisgrove said: “Rangers are thrilled to be collaborating with a local business of the repute of Douglas Laing on these six outstanding spirits.

“The global sales of our sales of 150th anniversary merchandise & Official Licensed Products has been incredible, and I am sure these unique spirits will take pride of place on many supporters’ mantelpieces, as well as proving perfect gifts, particularly with Christmas approaching.”