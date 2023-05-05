The Blue Sky Lounge restaurant at Ibrox will have its menu transformed, welcoming a range of Ramsay’s signature dishes.

Rangers and world-famous celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay have formed a partnership to create a new hospitality lounge menu at Ibrox Stadium.

The Johnstone-born restaurateur, one of the best-known and most influential chefs in the world, has been awarded 17 Michelin stars and is renowned for presenting television shows about cookery and food such as Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef.

He has helped transform the newly opened Blue Sky Lounge restaurant’s menu by creating ‘Menu by Gordon Ramsay’, a selection of his signature dishes that will be on sale to supporters on matchdays.

Gordon Ramsay at Ibrox (Image: @RangersFC - Twitter)

Ramsay’s connection with Rangers stems back to his childhood after he was on the books at Ibrox as a teenager and featured for the club’s youth teams as he dreamed of being a profressional footballer. Injury ended his playing career prematurely but the 56-year-old is now looking forward to having his name illuminated in bright lights in Govan.

Ramsay told the club’s website: “From a very young age I dreamt about having my name up in lights at Ibrox. Whilst my football career may have ended prematurely, I’m proud and delighted to have partnered with the Rangers team to develop an exclusive menu for the iconic stadium.

“Menu by Gordon Ramsay’, features a stunning menu of seasonal produce and stand out dishes, all personally chosen by myself to offer a world class dining experience at the home of Scottish football.”

Newly appointed Chief Executive James Bisgrove, said: “Gordon visited Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre last July, and we’ve been discussing ways of working together ever since. We’re delighted to officially partner with Gordon Ramsay and his team and can’t wait to launch the ‘Menu by Gordon Ramsay’ concept at Ibrox next season.

“The Blue Sky Lounge restaurant has already been incredibly popular with our supporters and with Gordon’s signature menu being introduced soon, I’m sure it will continue to be a ‘must visit’ restaurant in Glasgow. Ibrox is quickly becoming a destination in its own right for Rangers supporters and for visitors from all over the world.

“With the recent launches of our multi-purpose venue; Edmiston House, Blue Sky Lounge restaurant, and the new Club Museum, plus a Sports Bar set to open soon, this unique partnership with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants will only serve to elevate Ibrox even further.”

Further details on the ‘Menu by Gordon Ramsay’ at Ibrox and the Gordon Ramsay signature menu at Blue Sky Lounge will be communicated soon.