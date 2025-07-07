A roundup of some of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

The transfer rumours are building up as we head deeper into the summer window and both Celtic and Rangers consider their options for both signings and sales.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for the two Glasgow sides, with both looking ahead to the upcoming Scottish Premiership season and the title competition it will bring.

Ex-Rangers figure questions £15m fee for Ibrox star

Former Rangers coach Billy Dodds has admitted he would not personally pay the £15 million the club have quoted for Hamza Igamane. French side Lille have been in talks over a potential deal for the striker but the Gers’ asking price could put them off completely.

Reports in France claim Lille are now considering other options as the £15 million Rangers are looking for has been viewed as too steep. Dodds has broken his silence since leaving the club and has discussed the business model behind considering selling Igamane this summer.

“You look at Celtic selling Nicolas Kuhn just now, if you buy someone for £1 million-£2 million and somebody offers you that sort of money you have got to sell Igamane. I know the Rangers fans won't want to hear that but that is the model,” Dodds told BBC Sportsound (via Record Sport).

“I would probably pay a few million, but I don't know if I would go as high as £15 million to be honest with you. I hope that doesn't put Lille off signing him. He has so much raw talent and is so strong.

“As he gets older he will probably learn how to play for the team more, but he is a great lad, a funny lad - but he still has a bit to learn.

“The first thing I would say to him - and I did when I tried to communicate with him - is try and do more for the team. And this will help him with the sell on [to the next club after Lille] and get even more money.”

Former Celtic ace makes return to SPFL

Former Celtic forward Niall McGinn has made his return to Scottish football after signing for League One side Peterhead on a one-year deal. The 37-year-old, whose career started in his native Northern Ireland, is back in Scotland after representing the likes of the Hoops, Aberdeen and Dundee throughout his career.

McGinn has returned to the North East of Scotland after spending the last two years on the books of Glentoran in East Belfast. He did have a loan spell with Greenock Morton before returning to Glentoran and then leaving as a free agent.

“Niall needs no introduction and we are delighted that we have been able to add him to the group,” said Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown, who will be reunited with McGinn at Balmoor following their time at Aberdeen together.

“He is a top pro who hasn’t played at a lower level than the Championship in Scotland and has shown a commitment in moving back over to Aberdeen still with a top attitude to succeed. When we were aware of this opportunity it was one we couldn’t pass up.”

The Blue Toon won the League Two title last season and are now preparing for a return to the third-tier.