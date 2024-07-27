Jose Cifuentes during a Rangers training session | SNS Group

Philippe Clement’s summer squad clearout continues with a midfielder agreeing a deal with a Greek club.

Rangers misfit Jose Cifuentes looks set for a new challenge in Europe after cutting short his current loan stint in Brazil.

The central midfielder - who was signed by previous boss Michael Beale for £1.2million from MLS side Los Angeles FC after a prolonged wait to secure his signature - arrived in Glasgow with a lofty reputation and supporters had high expectations for the Ecuadorian international

However the 25-year-old failed to make any sort of impact during his first six months at the club after struggling to adapt to Scottish football and new manager Philippe Clement was happy to allow Cifuentes to return to South America on loan after making only 20 appearances for the Light Blues.

He joined Cruzeiro in the winter transfer window on a 12-month loan deal, but that now appears to have been cut short in order for him to head back to Europe to finalise a switch to Aris Thessaloniki in Greece. According to the Daily Record, Cifuentes will head to the Super League club on a new season-long loan and it will reportedly include an obligation to buy the player next summer.

Greece-based reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos claims the fee has been set at around €5million (£4.2m), with Cifuentes still contracted to the Ibrox club until 2027. His signing was previously described as a “game-changer” by Beale but he was one of several flop additions last summer. His time in Belo Horizonte hasn’t quite gone to plan either, with the majority of his 12 appearances coming from the bench.

It’s understood Cruzeiro did have an option-to-buy agreement in place with the Gers, but they never looked likely to take it up. It’s now expected he will put pen to paper with Aris in the next 24 hours. Despite his challenges at club level, Cifuentes was still called up to the Ecuador national team for the 2024 Copa America but he didn’t play in any of his country’s matches during the tournament before they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

