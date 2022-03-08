The Johannesburg-based businessman deserved more respect, according to the Light Blues icon

Dave King. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has slammed the Ibrox board for their ‘in-house fight’ and treatment of former chairman Dave King.

The South African-based businessman returned to Glasgow last month to take in the Light Blues 2-2 draw against Motherwell.

King watched on from the hospitality section at Ibrox after it emerged he wasn’t invited to sit in the director’s box alongside several former high-profile Gers figures.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King (Picture: SNS)

The 66-year-old, who stood down from his position in March 2020 in order to focus on his business interests, criticised club officials last week for their role in agreeing to an overseas Old Firm clash in Australia later this year.

King has already served notice of his intentions to complete a dramatic return to the Rangers board in the future and former club captain Ferguson reckons he deserves more respect given what he did during a challenging period in the club’s history.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson said: “There’s a lot of in-house fighting, it’s clear to see.

“In terms of Dave King, I think you need to remember what he did for Rangers. He came in and saved them.

“He wasn’t invited into the director’s box. No matter if you don’t see eye-to-eye he was still a big part of Rangers for what he did.

“He got Rangers out of the mess they were in at the time and he was a big part of getting them where they are just now.

“Look we don’t know what’s going on inside the boardroom, but it looks as if there’s a fair bit of bickering going on.

Barry Ferguson has left Alloa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“In terms of team sport, I played in plenty of teams where you don’t really see eye-to-eye but when you cross that white line you fight for each other.

“You don’t go out for a beer or spend a lot of time with them, that’s just what happens in football. You get on with some of them, then there are some people you don’t get on with too well.

“When I read (about) it, sad is probably the right word.”

Meanwhile, Rangers reportedly did NOT seek the required permission to wear their commemorative white kit during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen as the club marked their 150th anniversary.

Supporters were left surprised when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side emerged from the tunnel sporting their traditional blue and white strip, having warmed up in the strip prior to kick-off.

However, it emerged the Scottish champions failed to ask the Scottish FA for consent to wear a kit they hadn’t registered at the start of the season.

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday and will wear their Gallant Pioneers celebratory kit - based on the uniforms of Clyde rowing club. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A short statement on the Rangers official website read: “The club felt that it was fitting to wear our traditional blue home strip to mark this momentous occasion for Rangers FC as we celebrate our 150th anniversary year.

“We look forward to wearing the Gallant Pioneers strip at a future game, as displayed by the team in the warm-up.”

The Gallant Pioneer kit has been incredibly popular with fans this season, with shirt sponsor Castore recently releasing a PRO edition of the kit.