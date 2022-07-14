The Gers made Rabbi Matondo their fourth signing of the season earlier this week, with Tom Lawrence, Antonio Colak and John Souttar already added to the squad.
It was announced that the young Welshman, who arrived from Schalke, having spent time at Manchester City, had signed a four-year deal with the club.
And now there are reports linking Rangers - as well as their Old Firm rivals, Celtic - with a move for Rabbi’s 16-year-old brother, Japhet Matondo.
Most Popular
Wales Online reported in May that both Rangers and Celtic were keeping an eye on the progress of the youngster, who has played at youth level for both Cardiff City and Wales.
Those links have resurfaced in the days following his older brother’s move to Ibrox.
On other fronts, Rangers journalist Derek Clark posted on social media to dismiss rumours linking the club to Cameron Congreve.
Several outlets reported that the Europa League finalists had hoped to bring the 18-year-old Welshman on loan, but that Swansea City had knocked back the offer and signed the youngster to a new deal.
Clark said the reports were ‘nonsense’.
However, he did back up rumours linking Rangers with a move to Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, saying that he’s “he’s one of a number of players the club are interested in”.