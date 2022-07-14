Rangers are battling Leeds United and Celtic to sign a promising, 16-year-old winger, according to reports.

The Gers made Rabbi Matondo their fourth signing of the season earlier this week, with Tom Lawrence, Antonio Colak and John Souttar already added to the squad.

It was announced that the young Welshman, who arrived from Schalke, having spent time at Manchester City, had signed a four-year deal with the club.

And now there are reports linking Rangers - as well as their Old Firm rivals, Celtic - with a move for Rabbi’s 16-year-old brother, Japhet Matondo.

Rangers have been linked to another youngster.

Wales Online reported in May that both Rangers and Celtic were keeping an eye on the progress of the youngster, who has played at youth level for both Cardiff City and Wales.

Those links have resurfaced in the days following his older brother’s move to Ibrox.

On other fronts, Rangers journalist Derek Clark posted on social media to dismiss rumours linking the club to Cameron Congreve.

Several outlets reported that the Europa League finalists had hoped to bring the 18-year-old Welshman on loan, but that Swansea City had knocked back the offer and signed the youngster to a new deal.

Clark said the reports were ‘nonsense’.