Rangers set for transfer game of patience over target as Birmingham City grow weary despite key figure's preference
Rangers could be forced to sit and wait out a game of patience when it comes to one of their summer transfer targets. The Light Blues are piecing together their transfer market puzzle following the official takeover of 49ers Enterprises.
The investors acquired a 51 percent stake in the club earlier this month, becoming the majority stakeholders. They have committed to invest £20 million in the club as they navigate their way through what promises to be a busy window.
One player on the radar is Kwame Poku as new manager Russell Martin and co look to bolster their attack ahead of the new season. Having finished significantly below Celtic last campaign, the Gers are eager to work on closing the gap between them and their Old Firm rivals.
Rangers could be made to wait for Kwame Poku
It doesn’t look like it’s going to be an easy route to Poku, though. The 23-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the month as his contract with Peterborough ticks down into its final days.
However, according to BirminghamLive, Poku and his agent are considering their options as they prepare to enter the free agent pool. Birmingham City are among those interested but are now ‘assessing other targets’ after being ‘left frustrated’ in the pursuit of the winger.
Due to being under the age of 24, Poku will still cost a significant transfer fee but overseas clubs would only need to pay a minimal compensation. This is now a growing concern on Peterborough’s end, as naturally they are looking to make as much from Poku’s departure as possible.
With 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the Posh last season, it’s no question why Poku is attracting significant attention. The club’s director of football Barry Fry has reportedly attempted to steer the Ghanaian in the direction of his former club Birmingham but they have now ‘grown tired of waiting’.
Rangers making plans for summer transfers
According to Rangers Review, movement on the transfer front at Ibrox is expected to be ‘relatively slow’ in these early stages of the window, largely due to the raft of changes already made at the club.
New manager Russell Martin is due to play a ‘collaborative’ role in recruiting new players, alongside new technical director Dan Purdy and Kevin Thelwell.
Martin has already revealed to the media that he expects ‘one or two’ new players to join the Rangers roster before the Champions League qualifiers in July.