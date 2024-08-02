Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes his newly assembled squad has 'more potential than last season'. (Photo by Matthias Koch / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side take on the Jambos at Tynecastle on the opening weekend of the Premiership season

Philippe Clement has confirmed Rangers utility star Dujon Sterling will NOT be available to feature against Hearts in their Premiership curtain raiser - while the Tynecastle showdown could also come too soon for new signings Vaclav Cerny and Robin Propper.

The Ibrox boss has already been dealt a major blow ahead of the new campaign starting with midfielder Nicolas Raskin sidelined for the next couple of weeks after sustaining an injury during their summer training camp in the Netherlands.

And the Belgian will now have to make do without Sterling for the trip to Edinburgh, with the versatile defender still recovering from a minor setback which kept him out of last weekend’s friendly clash against Bundesliga outfit FC Union Berlin in Germany.

Clement - who signed a contract extension through until 2028 this morning - also revealed that latest recruits Cerny and Propper and both fit and available to play, but there are one or two mitigating circumstances that could prevent both players from making their competitive debuts in Gorgie on Saturday lunchtime.

Speaking ahead of the match, he admitted: “We don’t know yet with Propper ahead of tomorrow, we are waiting on all papers to be final. Physically he is ready, but will of course need to adapt to our style of play. Cerny is available to play but we need to be smart with him as he had time off after the Euros and has only trained this week. Dujon will not be available for Saturday, but hopefully we will have him back ready for Tuesday.”

Both Rangers and Hearts have been busy in the summer transfer market and there is likely to be plenty of new signings on show in the capital. The Glasgow giants have endured a challenging pre-season schedule, having failed to win any of their five warm-up matches. The club are also faced with the ongoing debacle surrounding the delayed construction works being carried out on their Ibrox home.

Asked if he believes his squad are well positioned to kick-off the new campaign, Clement said: “There are so many things we need to do together as a club, we are aligned on a vision. We still have positions we would like to improve on. Everyone is working at maximum to get the best squad possible in this window. I feel a lot excitement this week, the players are up for it and it is a really good vibe in the building.

“It is a squad with a lot of potential, more than last season. We still have lots to do to improve and become better. I think you will see some interesting things tomorrow, but we are not at our best yet. There needs to be patience, that is always the challenge some players adapt very fast and some need weeks and months. With the way we want to play, in a structure with and without the ball we need experience playing together. Every week we grow together.”