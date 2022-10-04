The 40-year-old was dropped for Jon McLaughlin at the start of the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed Allan McGregor has been reinstated as Rangers first-choice starting goalkeeper going forward.

The 40-year-old was dropped at the start of the season after signing a new 12-month contract with the Ibrox side instead of hanging up his gloves.

Jon McLaughlin was selected as the Dutchman’s number one between the sticks but the ex-Sunderland and Hearts stopper has faced plenty of scrutiny since his disappointing performance against Old Firm rivals Celtic in September.

Jon McLaughlin watches the ball during the first round Group A UEFA Champions League football match between Ajax and Rangers at The Johan Cruijff ArenA

He conceded four goals for the second match in quick succession against Ajax in Amsterdam before injury forced him to miss out the 3-0 defeat to Napoli in Glasgow.

With up-and-coming keeper Robby McCrorie also battling for a starting spot, Van Bronckhorst instead opted to recall McGregor and revealed he will keep the jersey for tonight’s Champions League encounter against Liverpool.

He said: “I don’t like to talk about No.1 and No.2 (goalkeepers). I dodn’t do that when Jon started the season.

“John started the season but the performances Allan has had in the last couple of games have been very good so he will continue in goal.

Allan McGregor attempts to stop the ball after saving a penalty that was later invalidated by the VAR and forced to be retaken, during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Rangers and Napoli at Ibrox stadium

“Of course I had to inform both players which I did last week, but we all have one thing in mind and that is to be successful for this club. The decision is for me to make and for both players to accept.”

Van Bronckhorst also confirmed attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence has sustained a new injury in training this week and won’t feature again until after the FIFA World Cup.

He stated: “We have to wait and see how long he will be out, but I think it is going to be longer term - probably more months than weeks.

