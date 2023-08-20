Rangers boss Michael Beale is leading calls for Scottish clubs participating in Europe to be given more support from the football authorities - but recognises scheduling issues doesn’t “rectify” the problem.

The Ibrox side face PSV Eindhoven in a crucial Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday night and the Dutch outfit have had their domestic fixture postponed until a later date ahead of the second leg.

Beale has made a plea for help on the back of a successfull week in UEFA competitions for Premiership teams, with the Gers, Hibernian and Hearts all progressing in the Europa Conference League and Champions League.

Rangers manager Michael Beale urges his team on during the 2-1 win over Morton.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, Beale said: “I don’t think it is anything to do with the rule makers, but this early part of the season maybe we should look at how we are helping out teams. If other countries are doing it, they must have had this debate in years gone past.

“All of us clubs in Europe this first month of the season will play nine games and other teams will play five. Okay, it’s early in the season, but the European co-efficient and the finance it brings into our league is very important not just for Rangers but for four or five other clubs.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson echoed those sentiments as did Hearts’ technical director Steven Naismith, who stated: “Without a doubt, there are things that could be done better. Without going into all the details. Yes, we go through, but it’s the impact further down the line.

“We have seen that the coefficient being high has helped us have five teams having the chance of playing in Europe, amazing for Scottish football. Fantastic for the teams, to get players to the league. Every part of it, there’s an element that helps Scotland with more teams being in Europe.