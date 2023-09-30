Michael Beale is ‘more than confident’ in his ability to turn things around at Rangers despite slumping to a 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Stefan Gartenmann and Jamie McGrath scored a goal in each half to give the visitors the lead before Abdallah Sima halved the deficit with 15 minutes remaining just after Scott Wright had been sent off.

However, a third goal for Aberdeen via Jack McKenzie arrived with five minutes of normal time remaining to leave Beale’s side seven points afridt of Celtic after just seven games.

Beale did pin some of Rangers’ early struggles this season on their fixture schedule and the injuries he is currently facing.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, Beale said: “Well, listen, we’re involved in four competitions. It’s early in the season. We’re not the sum of all parts today. I think any reasonable Rangers fan can see that, that we have enough players out.

“But they want to see results. I get it. I understand and understood what I was getting myself involved in but we have to just go and play the next game and we need to make it up to them.

“We’re not going to be able to change anything in the short term in terms of players coming back from injury or players in the squad because that’s what we’ve got and I think everybody needs to do better.

“That’s fair and if people want to criticise when we don’t do well then we have to be man enough to take that on because we take the praise when it comes as well.”

Asked if he can turn the form around, Beale added: “I’m more than confident in my work with this group of players, it’s just less talk and more action I think.”

He added: “You can’t hide behind the fact that we’ve just won four games because today’s performance wasn’t good enough and at Rangers it’s always about the next performance.

