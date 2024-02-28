Rangers boss Phillipe Clement spotted dining at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant
Before heading to take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership tonight, Rangers boss Phillipe Clement has been spotted dining at a Glasgow Italian favourite.
The Gers boss stopped in at La Lanterna on Great Western Road for a meal last night with the staff at the restaurant being delighted to meet him. His side head to Rugby Park later tonight two points clear at the top of the Premiership with title rivals Celtic hosting Dundee at Celtic Park.
Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "An unforgettable evening at La Lanterna West End with our amazing manager Claudia and Rangers manager Phillipe Clement.
"We're thrilled you enjoyed your meal and we can't wait to welcome you back. Good luck with the match tonight!"
The Belgian manager is not the only famous faces to have popped into the Glasgow favourite in recent times, with the likes of Marti Pellow, Joe Hart and Kevin Bridges having dined at the restaurant in the last year.