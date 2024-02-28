Rangers boss Phillipe Clement spotted dining at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before heading to take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership tonight, Rangers boss Phillipe Clement has been spotted dining at a Glasgow Italian favourite.

The Gers boss stopped in at La Lanterna on Great Western Road for a meal last night with the staff at the restaurant being delighted to meet him. His side head to Rugby Park later tonight two points clear at the top of the Premiership with title rivals Celtic hosting Dundee at Celtic Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "An unforgettable evening at La Lanterna West End with our amazing manager Claudia and Rangers manager Phillipe Clement.

"We're thrilled you enjoyed your meal and we can't wait to welcome you back. Good luck with the match tonight!"