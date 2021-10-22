The Ibrox boss was pleased with his side’s display at Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists his side produced one of their most complete performances of the season to date as they comfortably eased aside Brondby 2-0 at Ibrox to register their first points in Group A.

A header from Leon Balogun and a close-range finish from Kemar Roofe lifted the Light Blues off bottom spot in the table at the halfway stage.

Gerrard will now take his side to Denmark in a fortnight’s time eyeing another three points that would put them firmly back in contention of reaching the knockout stages.

He said: “It is certainly up there if you look at the performance over the 90 minutes. We deserved the victory.

“We played with a lot of control and style and could’ve maybe got a few more goals. Alfredo has had a couple of chances and Scott (Arfield) hit the bar but the players deserve praise for a strong performance.

“At times this season we have played really well for 45 minutes or 60 minutes but for some reason consistently we haven’t found that level where we are churning out 90 after 90 minutes.

“That was the most pleasing thing for me tonight. We stayed aggressive and managed the game well towards the end. The subs helped us do that – they brought energy and quality.

“It kickstarts our Europa League journey. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves and accepted pre-match it was a must-win after not getting results in the first two games, but we’ve handled that.

“I thought my players delivered a perfect performance and answered a lot of critics from the outside.”

Gerrard continued: “I think if we were realistic when the group was drawn, Lyon rightly got the favourites tag. We certainly respect that but we’re going to give it our best shot.

“We’re still going to try and finish first but the way it has panned out in the first three games, Lyon have shown themselves to be the strongest team in the group so far.

“So we’ve got to try and replicate that result and performance in two weeks’ time to give ourselves a better chance and make it a really interesting game when Sparta Prague come to Ibrox on Matchday Five.”

Gerrard is praying the hamstring injury that forced goal scorer Balogun off in the second half is not as bad as first feared.

With Filip Helander sidelined until the New year and Nikola Katic out on loan, Gerrard is facing a defensive crisis, with Jack Simpson the only other recognised centre-back at his disposal.

The Ibrox boss revealed: “There is an update but one without Leon having an MRI scan or being assessed once everything is calm.

“He has felt something in his hamstring. We are hoping we’ve got to it before there is an issue in terms of a tweak or any muscle damage.

“We are hoping it is just a little bit of tightness and we’ll know more in the next 24 hours.

“Hopefully he’ll pull through because he’s important player for us and I thought his performance was top notch.”

Alfredo Morelos’ wait for that elusive 100th Rangers goal continues to thwart the Colombian striker who was unfortunate to see a brilliant effort crash back off the post.

Gerrard added: “It will come. All the top strikers hit these types of landmarks, whether it be 50, 100, 150 or even more.

“When you’re one out, you maybe feel a little bit tense and have some anxiety around the goal. You’ve seen that from Alfredo in the last couple of games.