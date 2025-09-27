Rangers and Celtic fans could soon be looking towards a new way to watch their sides on the continent.

Rangers and Celtic have been alerted to future European games possibly being stream on Netflix - as UEFA seek Champions League change.

Both sides have aspiration of competition in the league phase of Europe’s top competition. Club Brugge eliminated Rangers at the play-off stage, as Kairat Almaty did with Celtic, who have been in the Champions League proper for the last few seasons. Rangers were last in the group stage during the 22/23 season and both will likely be involved in qualifiers in years to come, with that the big prize for winning the Premiership title.

Each set of fans though could be set for a new way to watch their teams, however. It’s been reported that UEFA will look to revamp their broadcasting tender process as a way to boost appeal for streaming sites like Amazon and Netflix coverage. While Amazon have already broadcast matches like Rangers and Celtic’s play-off clashes, Netflix has dipped its toe into sport with Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby and will show the NFL’s Christmas Gameday later this year. Champions League football could be next.

Could Netflix show Champions League matches?

Bloomberg state: “UEFA is overhauling the broadcast tender process for its showpiece Champions League competition, in part due to European football’s governing body aim to boost its appeal to streaming providers such as http://Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. Broadcasters and streamers will now be able to bid for rights in multiple markets at the same time, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“Previously, major markets have been tendered at different times depending on existing contracts, making bundled bids difficult. The Champions League is UEFA’s flagship annual tournament, bringing in billions of commercial revenue each season. However, media rights have been fragmented, with about 100 different broadcasters buying up various packages. UEFA is now discussing the potential for longer-term contracts, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. UEFA changed its rules more than two decades ago, partly due to pressure from the European Commission, to shorten typical deals to three years to increase competition.

“A revamped process might also include a global offering, which would potentially allow a single provider to show a game around the world for the first time, according to the person. UEFA is set to put tenders out for bidding for 2027 onwards in the coming weeks, they said. Consideration will be given to reach and promotional support and not just the financial weight of bids, the person added.

What Russell Martin and Brendan Rodgers said about Champions League

Celtic drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League this week as Rangers lost 1-0 to Genk. Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Certainly for us, we want to have a real good go at this competition In the Champions League last season, we were competitive, which is what we wanted to be.

“And likewise in this tournament we feel that we can, with the improvements that we will make as the season goes on, but obviously starting (Wednesday) night, we really want to push to do well. And we feel we can do. I know fans will look to the Champions League, but this competition can still give this club, and every club, really great moments.”

Martin said after an exit to Brugge, in which they lost the second leg 6-0: “It’s probably the toughest night I’ve had as a head coach, it doesn’t change the fact that I think we will progress, move forward and grow.”