They are heading into battle with each other this week - but how much would a combined Rangers and Celtic squad be worth?

Football number crunchers Transfermarkt recently updated their records to show the market value of each player in the Premiership. That includes Rangers and Celtic, who face off in a crucial derby clash this week.

A draw or a win would keep Celtic top with Rangers holding a game in hand but Philippe Clement's could take first with victory, before their match with Dundee a week on Wednesday. Both sides have assets that will look to play their part in a defining clash.

Rangers' overall squad comes in at a price of €108.80 while the Hoops team has a valuation of €116.55m, giving a combined tally of €225.35m. That's roughly £193.1m, so using the available data, Glasgow World takes a look at each position and what the values are of each star.

1 . Joe Hart (Celtic) €1m

2 . Benjamin Siegrist (Celtic) €600k

3 . Scott Bain (Celtic) €300k

4 . Jack Butland (Rangers) €3m