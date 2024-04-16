Rangers and Celtic have discovered who is going to be awaiting them in the post-split Premiership fixtures.

The final Old Firm derby of the season will take place at Parkhead next month after a pulsating 3-3 draw last time out. That Ibrox clash left the title run-in on a knife edge but a 3-2 win for Ross County has afforded Celtic some breathing room via the means of a four-point advantage over second-placed Rangers.

That deficit can be cut to one if Philippe Clement’s side beat Dundee in their game in hand but the fate of the title is now firmly in Celtic’s hands, for now. League bosses have released the run-in fixtures, and Glasgow World has used points clubs have gained - both home and away - to decipher who out of Rangers and Celtic have arguably the hardest run-in.

When it comes to the Old Firm, we use Celtic’s home points tally and Rangers’ away tally to work it out. Over the piece, the points would show Celtic have the easier schedule. In terms of points per home and away venues, the Hoops have the upper hand on matchday 34, 36 and 38, the latter by a 16-point swing. Rangers meanwhile have arguably easier fixtures on 35 and 37, by 13 and 16-point margins.

The world of Scottish football can be unpredictable and throw up shocks aplenty, however, so no complacency can set in regardless of who they face. Here’s how the Rangers and Celtic title run-in shapes up.

1 . Matchday 34: St Mirren vs Rangers St Mirren home points: 27

2 . Matchday 34: Dundee vs Celtic Dundee home points: 22

3 . Matchday 35: Celtic vs Hearts Hearts away points: 30 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4 . Matchday 35: Rangers vs Kilmarnock Kilmarnock away points: 17 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group