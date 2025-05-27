Rangers and Celtic have responded following the Victory Parade incident in Liverpool on Monday.

Liverpool have been sent messages of support by Rangers and Celtic after tragedy struck at their victory parade celebrations.

The Old Firm pair have teamed up to join plenty of other clubs in pledging their best wishes, following a car colliding with pedestrians in the city centre. It has left nearly 50 people injured including children according to the Guardian, as joy of Liverpool winning the Premier League soon turned into chaos.

Emergency services arrived at about 6pm as fear and disarray kicked in. A 53-year-old white British man who is believed to be the driver was arrested at the scene, just metres from the Royal Liver Building and the town hall after roads had been reopened following the main parade.

In a statement, Liverpool said: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Celtic responded to that statement on X by saying: “Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Liverpool Football Club, all those people affected and the city of Liverpool following this evening's tragic incident.” Rangers added: “The thoughts of all at Rangers are with those affected or injured, and everyone connected to Liverpool FC.”

Countless English clubs up and down the football ladder also responded to the post. There was also support from the continent from clubs like Sevilla, Lyon, Feyenoord, Toulouse, RB Leipzig and Hamburg.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Council leader Liam Robinson said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this appalling incident in the city centre. It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city and the finale to a fabulous bank holiday weekend. I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services who responded to help those who were hurt and to our NHS staff treating them in hospital.

“We are working closely with Merseyside Police to support their investigation, and with other relevant organisations to make sure those affected get the appropriate support. I would appeal for people please not to share the horrifying footage of the incident on social media – please if you have information forward it to Merseyside Police to help them with their investigation. We won’t be commenting any further but will provide relevant updates as and when we know more and it is appropriate to. Once again, our hearts go out to all of those affected.

“Liverpool is a city that has a proud history of coming together and supporting each other during challenging times. I’ve no doubt that will again be the case over the coming days and weeks.”