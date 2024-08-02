A supercomputer has had a go at predicting who is going to finish where in the 24/25 Premiership.

At the top end of the league, it’s no surprise to see Rangers and Celtic vying for glory, but there’s a clear winner. Two clubs manage to sneak into the top six despite having lower points tallies than bottom six sides come matchday 38 in this metric, with post-split struggles tipped.

Hearts will look to cement third place again this season while Hibs and Aberdeen are looking to bounce back from poor seasons. Looking at data compiled by OLBG, we take a look at the champions, European clubs, and relegated teams via their supercomputer.

1 . 12th - Ross County Points: 29 | SNS Group

2 . 11th - Dundee United Points: 31 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . 10th - Dundee Points: 39 | SNS Group

4 . 9th - St Mirren Points: 44 | SNS Group Photo: SNS