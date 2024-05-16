Rangers and Celtic are both worldwide clubs that rake in millions in revenue every season.

For the campaign 22/23, the Hoops totalled £85.2m while Rangers were at £84m. Both sides have competed again for the Premiership title this season and it’s Celtic who have come out on top with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock sealing things.

Trophy day is this weekend against St Mirren before a Scottish Cup final between the pair on May 25th at Hampden. New data released by Sportico reveals the top 50 most valuable football clubs across the world, and what their revenue for 22/23 was.

While Rangers and Celtic don’t make the cut, fans may or may not be surprised to see their respective revenue score actually surpasses some who do. Looking at the top 32, here’s how the Glasgow giants revenue rack up with clubs in the MLS, Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid and more.

1 . Manchester City (Valuation: $4.75b) Revenue: £675m

2 . Real Madrid (Valuation: $6.06b) Revenue: £666m

3 . PSG (Valuation: $4.05b) Revenue: £665m