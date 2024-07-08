Rangers and Celtic squads ranked: What team is strongest right now assessed as transfer reality bears fruit

By Ben Banks
Published 8th Jul 2024, 19:01 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 19:10 BST

Rangers and Celtic have been looking into the transfer market this summer.

A transfer flurry is ongoing and isn’t stopping anytime soon, but how do the Rangers and Celtic squads stack up right now?

The complexion of both Philippe Clement’s Ibrox team and Brendan Rodgers’ Parkhead arsenal will likely change before the end of August. Rangers have already made a flurry of signings while Celtic are yet to make a move, although they have striker Adam Idah, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and a goalkeeper in their sights.

Looking at the state of play in 10 posititons, we provide a verdict on whether it’s Rangers or Celtic who sit as strongest right now. Quality and depth are two factors being taken into account, alongside possible future business based off current links.

At present, it’s the Hoops who hold a 6-4 lead in our ranking scale, despite not yet making a signing and Rangers making six moves not including Mohamed Diomande’s loan turning permanent, as a quality over quantity transfer reality takes hold at Celtic. Take a look at our selections.

Butland is the best keeper in the Premiership right now and the Hoops don't have a number one. This position a formality.

1. GK - Rangers

With Taverier and Sterling to choose from, we're pipping that duo just ahead of Johnston and Ralston. That said, there's not much in it.

2. RB - Rangers

There's uncertainty as to what Rangers' best centre-back pairing actually is anymore. At Celtic, they have a rock in Carter-Vickers and a partner in Scales who's improving constantly. Four centre-back options behind them, with Rangers holding two outside their XI.

3. CB - Celtic

Perhaps a tad opinion-splitting given Greg Taylor is the only senior left-back option at Celtic. But given the injury problems Ridvan Yilmaz has had, and the unknown quantity of new signing Jefte, we'll take the almost guaranteed 50+games plus from Taylor. Celtic will likely strengthen here too.

4. LB - Celtic

