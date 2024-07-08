A transfer flurry is ongoing and isn’t stopping anytime soon, but how do the Rangers and Celtic squads stack up right now?

The complexion of both Philippe Clement’s Ibrox team and Brendan Rodgers’ Parkhead arsenal will likely change before the end of August. Rangers have already made a flurry of signings while Celtic are yet to make a move, although they have striker Adam Idah, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and a goalkeeper in their sights.

Looking at the state of play in 10 posititons, we provide a verdict on whether it’s Rangers or Celtic who sit as strongest right now. Quality and depth are two factors being taken into account, alongside possible future business based off current links.

At present, it’s the Hoops who hold a 6-4 lead in our ranking scale, despite not yet making a signing and Rangers making six moves not including Mohamed Diomande’s loan turning permanent, as a quality over quantity transfer reality takes hold at Celtic. Take a look at our selections.

1 . GK - Rangers Butland is the best keeper in the Premiership right now and the Hoops don't have a number one. This position a formality. | SNS Group

2 . RB - Rangers With Taverier and Sterling to choose from, we're pipping that duo just ahead of Johnston and Ralston. That said, there's not much in it. | Getty Images

3 . CB - Celtic There's uncertainty as to what Rangers' best centre-back pairing actually is anymore. At Celtic, they have a rock in Carter-Vickers and a partner in Scales who's improving constantly. Four centre-back options behind them, with Rangers holding two outside their XI. | Getty Images