There have been several big money deals that have seen players come in and out of the Scottish Premiership so far this summer.

Celtic and Rangers have both had busy summer transfer windows so far as they prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season.

Ange Postecoglou has spent significant transfer fees on Alexandro Bernabéi, Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers while also securing the likes of Aaron Mooy and Benji Siegrist for free.

Meanwhile, the Ibrox side have received a decent fee from Southampton for Joe Aribo and reinvested that cash into the signings of Ben Davies, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak.

Aberdeen and Hibs have also seen players leave for seven figure fees this window.

However, do the sums of cash paid for the individual players reflect good financial business by the clubs who have purchased them?

Using figures from football statistics site Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the biggest moves in the summer transfer window so far involving Celtic, Rangers and the other Scottish Premiership sides.

Comparing the reported fee that was paid to the player to their supposed ‘market value’ at the time, we can look at if clubs have overpaid for the individual or have secured themselves a good deal.

Here are the ten biggest Scottish Premiership summer transfer deals so far this summer with the transfer fee paid for the player compared to their market value:

1. Ben Davies (-£2m) The £4.2m Rangers paid Liverpool for the defender is a full £2m below his £2.2m market value suggesting the Ibrox side have overpaid for the 26-year old

2. Jota (+250k) Celtic snapped up the Benfica attacker after his successful loan spell and managed to secure him permanently for £6.5m which was just £250k under his £6.75m market value

3. Joe Aribo (+£2.6m) Southampton appear to have secured a fantastic deal by signing the Rangers midfielder for £6.4m, a fee that is £2.6m under his £9m market value

4. Alexandro Bernabei (-£900k) Celtic paid almost £1m over the Argentine defender's £3m market value by signing him for £3.9m from Lanus