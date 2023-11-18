Rangers & Celtic to go head-to-head for defender as Gers pip Man City to forward

For all of their on-field battles, Rangers and Celtic could be set to battle it out off the field for a defender this January.

Nathaniel Adjei is the man in question and there has been plenty of recent chatter surrounding the Ghanaian born centre-back.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst some reports may have been wide of the mark, Football Scotland have stated that the interest, from Celtic at least, in the defender is 'legitimate' and they have had scouts regularly watching the 21-year-old.

The article also states that Rangers are keeping a close eye on the matter as well as English Championship outfit Preston North End.

It may come down to who can offer the young starlet more in terms of the here and now and as Football Scotland report, that may come as a sticking point for Brendan Rodgers.

With over 50 senior appearances already to his name in Sweden and caps earned with Ghana at Under-23 level, there's no denying whomever lands his signature could have themselves a future star.

Rangers to beat Manchester City to signing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst Rangers may lose out on Adjei, they could make a statement of their own by beating Manchester City to the signing of a young Belgian star.

According to TeamTalk, the Gers are currently front-runners to sign versatile Bayer Leverkusen teenager Noah Mbamba.

Mbamba, 18, has been making waves during his short stint in Germany, so much so that he's began attracting interest of the current Premier League champions.

Bayern Munich are said to have already had their eyes on the Belgium Under-20 international whilst whilst it's claimed City scouted him on 'multiple occasions' prior to his transfer from Club Brugge to Leverkusen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would take something lucrative to prize Mbamba away from Germany on a permanent deal and that's where Rangers come in, who are said to be keen on a loan option in the January transfer window.