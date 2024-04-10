From a Man Utd veteran to a star keen to make the move north one day, Rangers and Celtic could sign a plethora of options south of the border.
There are numerous stars in the Premier League and EFL available to sign on pre-contracts right now. One is a Celtic invincible, another is a Man Utd star linked with the Hoops last summer, while Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has not hid his desire to be a Rangers player.
McBurnie told the Stomping Ground podcast: "Listen, it's a special club. Have you ever been to the Old Firm? I've been to plenty of Old Firms and I've never experienced a game like it, either playing or watching. Most people who have ever been to them will say the same.
"Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing. I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it.”
McBurnie features on our list but who else joins the star keen to be a Light Blue ace one day, and who could Celtic look to target? Glasgow World runs through some possible options.
