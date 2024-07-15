A growing gap is emerging between Rangers and Celtic when it comes to UEFA’s club coefficient rankings.

The ranking system compiled by Europe’s top brass measures performance of clubs in the continent’s competition over the last five years, and it’s updated every season. Recent Champions League winners like Real Madrid and Man City reside in the upper echelons of the table, while European regulars begin to make up the top 70 numbers.

It’s in that ballpark where Rangers and Celtic sit, but both have taken a tumble. While the Ibrox side fall only two places, the Premiership champions have dropped 10 spots, meaning there is now a gap of 41 places between the rivals.

Rangers are aided by a run to the Europa League final in 2022 under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but the points accumulated in that run turn void in two season's time. Here is where they and Celtic currently sit ahead of the new term.

1 . Manchester City Coefficient points: 123.000 | Getty Images

2 . Real Madrid Coefficient points: 119.000 Photo: Angel Martinez

3 . Bayern Munich Coefficient points: 108.000 | AFP via Getty Images