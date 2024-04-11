Rangers and Celtic have a long, long way to go if they even want to get close to some of the top-spending Premier League wage bills.

The Swiss Ramble has detailed analysis on both the Hoops and Light Blues wage bills from the 22/23 season. There is also a detailed dive into what each every Premier League’s annual wage bill comes in at, and the differences are stark.

While Rangers plus Celtic may blow their Premiership foes out the water when it comes to finances, they are in the same boat compared to EPL clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd. Only three English sides fall under the £110m mark, with some of the top spending clubs far exceeding that amount.

Looking at the most recent available figures - including data for Championship clubs who have been in the top flight in the last couple of seasons like Leicester City, Leeds United, Norwich City and Watford - Glasgow World looks at the difference in wages between the Premier League and Rangers plus Celtic.

The year shown after each club labelled 2023 equates to the 2022/23 wage bill, while 2022 refers to the 2021/22 wage bill.

1 . Man City £423m (2023)

2 . Liverpool £374m (2023)

3 . Chelsea £360m (2023)